Chadwick Boseman mural unveiled at Downtown Disney

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passed away due to colon cancer in late August and now a tribute to the actor is on display at Anaheim's Downtown Disney. Author and artist, Nikkolas Smith, unveiled the mural of Boseman doing the Wakanda Forever salute with a child in a Black Panther mask.

Smith was a Disney Imagineer who worked on the company's Children's Hospital project & Avengers Campus. The mural aims to show how King T'Challa was an incredibly important & larger than life character for children to look up to.

Downtown Disney has been open since early July and Disneyland remains closed. Once it opens again Avengers Campus should be ready for visitors at Disney's California Adventure and will likely feature more tributes to Boseman.