Chadwick Boseman mural unveiled at Downtown Disney
The mural is now on display in the shopping & dining district
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passed away due to colon cancer in late August and now a tribute to the actor is on display at Anaheim's Downtown Disney. Author and artist, Nikkolas Smith, unveiled the mural of Boseman doing the Wakanda Forever salute with a child in a Black Panther mask.
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. -- It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland --✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI
Smith was a Disney Imagineer who worked on the company's Children's Hospital project & Avengers Campus. The mural aims to show how King T'Challa was an incredibly important & larger than life character for children to look up to.
Downtown Disney has been open since early July and Disneyland remains closed. Once it opens again Avengers Campus should be ready for visitors at Disney's California Adventure and will likely feature more tributes to Boseman.