Chadwick Boseman Had Planned To Film 'Black Panther 2' In 2021; Didn't Tell Marvel He Was Sick

The late Chadwick Boseman had privately been battling colon cancer for 4 years before his death last week and reportedly was confident he'd be well enough to start gaining weight back in September and preparing for 'Black Panther 2,' which had been scheduled to start filming in March 2021.

Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on #BlackPanther Without Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/ZWO928OPcn pic.twitter.com/CuNxEfRKXl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 2, 2020

Director Ryan Coogler mentioned he'd been pinning the script for Boseman's charcter over the past year, "I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take." He wrote in his eulogy to the actor.

There's currently no plans for what will happen with 'Black Panther 2,' but some Marvel fans are calling for producers to pass the torch from T'Challa to Letitia Wright’s Shuri to follow a similar storyline to the comics.