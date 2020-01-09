Celebrity 49ers Fans You Might Find At The First Levi's Stadium Playoff Game
The 49ers first playoff game since the 2013-2014 season is the most expensive to get into among the four playoff games this weekend. It's currently the hottest ticket in the Bay Area. With that said some celebrity 49ers fans could be making the trip to Santa Clara for the team's biggest game in years this Saturday at Levi's Stadium vs. Minnesota.
Ticket prices for 49ers-Vikings the most expensive in NFL, ‘get-in’ cost rises above $200 https://t.co/yDP7JSpDnd— Mercury News (@mercnews) January 6, 2020
Who might the 49ers most popular fans be? Here's a list of celebrities who have a history of supporting the team:
Andy Samberg / The Lonely Island
@49ers @Levis We Like Sportz thought you knew! #LevisX49ers pic.twitter.com/KKmi5l2oRk— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) September 7, 2014
The Berkeley native prefers the 49ers to the East Bay team that has since left for Las Vegas.
Alison Brie
NINERS!!!!!— Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) January 6, 2014
The 'Community,' 'Mad Men,' & 'GLOW' actress has been a vocal 49ers fan on Twitter.
Bella Thorne
Actor @bellathorne is a loyal #49ers fan as evidence by this #TBT tweet and photos. #Random49ers https://t.co/nv8K5mPrWU pic.twitter.com/Blom9fpmsX— #Random49ers (@Random49ers) January 4, 2018
The 22-year old actress & singer has been repping the 49ers for some time & was most vocal in her support during the team's 2013 playoff run.
E-40
HELLO— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 5, 2020
Go behind the scenes of the #NinerGang music video with @E40 -- pic.twitter.com/fYf6LalrrR
The Vallejo Rapper recently dropped a 49ers anthem titled "Bang Bang Niner Gang".
Jeremy Renner
Thank you all for the birthday wishes ! I couldn’t be happier and full of love. #birthday #celebration thanks to @RobertDowneyJr for starting it off with loved ones pic.twitter.com/ZY46jxUGtb— Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) January 8, 2020
The Hawkeye actor is a Modesto native who's been a 49ers fan since the 80s. He conveniently turned 49 ahead of the game this weekend.
Andre Iguodala
To the man who once took over @49ers Twitter, great game @andre. #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/yFYLAaBDAn— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 12, 2015
The former Golden State Warriors star is from Illinois, but distance doesn't stop him from claiming he's been a 49ers fan since childhood.
James Harden
We back!! @49ers— James Harden (@JHarden13) September 27, 2013
The Houston Rockets star has been a Golden State Warriors nemesis for years, but does have love for one Bay Area team - the 49ers.
Hayden Panettiere
49ers baby!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XY7CJWW2— Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 3, 2013
The 'Heroes ' & 'Nashville' star is from the east coast, but reps the 49ers.
Schoolboy Q
THERE HE GO! @ScHoolboyQ on tonight’s foghorn -- #BeatLA pic.twitter.com/gOrqicB4UR— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019
The rapper has been a very vocal 49ers fan for years.
Aaron Paul
#SuperBowl Lets do this!! Thank you @audi for making this happen. I will forever love you.
The 'Breaking Bad' star will be pulling for his 49ers to take it all the way this season.
Dana Carvey
Loving my new @LEVIS @49ers gear for this season... #levis49ers #ninerfaithful stand up! pic.twitter.com/mOjsn2BV9I— Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) October 3, 2014
Bay Area native & former 'SNL' castmember Dana Carvey already has the 49ers Levi's jacket to wear to the game.
Rob Schneider
The next 49ers head coach, I know it! RT @RobSchneider Loving my new @LEVIS #49ers gear. #NinerFaithful stand up! pic.twitter.com/h3TVutpoxm— Niners Nation (@NinersNation) December 29, 2014
The actor & comedian has been a fan for years and even wanted to buy the team after the rough years in the mid-2010s.
If the 49ers win on Saturday they will host the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium on Sunday January 19th vs. the winner of Green Bay/Seattle.