Celebrate Robin Williams' Birthday With A Free Screening Of 'Hook' In SF's Alamo Square Park

The annual Sundown Cinema movie series continues in San Francisco on Thursday night July 25th with a screening of 1991's 'Hook' starring Robin Williams. The actor's 68th birthday would have been on Sunday July 21st so feel free to use this night as a celebration.

Here's what you should know about the screening at Alamo Square Park:

Event starts at 6pm. Film screening begins after sunset (around 8pm).

Guests are encouraged to walk, bicycle or take public transportation to all Sundown Cinema park screenings.

It can get chilly out there, so bring a blanket and cozy clothes to keep warm.

Please leave your alcohol and weapons at home. Pack out what you pack in.

These Sundown Cinema nights are great for neighborhood fun and we'll see you there.