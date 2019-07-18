Celebrate Robin Williams' Birthday With A Free Screening Of 'Hook' In SF's Alamo Square Park
The annual Sundown Cinema movie series continues in San Francisco on Thursday night July 25th with a screening of 1991's 'Hook' starring Robin Williams. The actor's 68th birthday would have been on Sunday July 21st so feel free to use this night as a celebration.
-- JUST ANNOUNCED --⠀ ⠀ Sundown Cinema is back with free outdoor films across SF parks all summer long! ☀️-- Enjoy food, drinks, and film selections that celebrate the character and beauty of our city parks. ------ Join us for the kick-off next Friday, July 12 at Dolores Park for the original STAR WARS!⠀ ⠀ -- RSVP at link in bio to be entered to win reserved seating + special prizes! #sanfrancisco #sundowncinema #summer #film #movie #night #park #dothebay
Here's what you should know about the screening at Alamo Square Park:
- Event starts at 6pm. Film screening begins after sunset (around 8pm).
- Guests are encouraged to walk, bicycle or take public transportation to all Sundown Cinema park screenings.
- It can get chilly out there, so bring a blanket and cozy clothes to keep warm.
- Please leave your alcohol and weapons at home. Pack out what you pack in.
These Sundown Cinema nights are great for neighborhood fun and we'll see you there.
Thanks to everyone who came out to Dolores Park for Sundown Cinema last night ✨-- Y’all got us so hyped for the next one at Alamo Square Park on 7/25!⠀ ⠀ -- @mwhyami⠀ ⠀ #sundowncinema #starwars #dolorespark #sanfrancisco #dothebay