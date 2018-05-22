Celebrate New BART Antioch Extension With Free Train Rides On Friday

Starting Saturday BART will open two new stations, one in Pittsburg & one in Antioch for the first time. The new Pittsburg Center Station will be at the Railroad Avenue overpass of Highway 4 in Pittsburg while rhe new Antioch Station is located at 1600 Slatten Ranch Road in Antioch.

BART to Antioch opens for service Saturday May 26th. This video highlights how this new service works. pic.twitter.com/Eh2dHZjRsh — SFBART (@SFBART) May 21, 2018

To celebrate BART will host a ribbon-cutting event starting at 11 AM at the new Antioch station this Friday, May 25.

Free public train rides will happen from 1 - 8 PM on Friday between Antioch Station & the Pittsburg transfer platform. They will not stop at Pittsburg Center Station until after 3 pm and will not connect to the main BART system. These rides will also be on the fancy new Diesel Multiple Unit BART trains.

Music will also be provided by the Pittsburg High School Jazz Combo & the Antioch High Music Masters.

