CDC Recommends Shaving Your Beard To Help Prevent Coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control has cautioned that you should consider shaving your beard to help protect yourself from contracting the Coronavirus. They've even published this handy infographic.

The CDC says that beards can prevent masks and respirators from working properly as some styles can keep the exhalation valve from working properly.

Soul patches, handlebar mustaches, and a Zorro-style mustache are OK so not all facial hair needs to go.

