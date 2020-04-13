CDC Now Warning Coronavirus Travels On Shoes And Can Spread 13 Feet In The Air

The CDC posted some new findings in one of their latest reports in regards to spread of the Coronavirus. One is that the virus can travel via shoes and perhaps linger on the soles of them for an extended period of time. They found that half of the samples of shoes from ICU workers tested poistive - these samples were taken from workers at a hospital in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus' origin.

Trash cans, bed rails & computers were also found to be surfaces that the virus could linger on. It is especially recommended that you disinfect your shoes when walking out of hospital wards where there are infected individuals.

Their latest study also found that the virus can travel at least 13 feet in the air, that was the furthest it was detected in the air near patients.

As always, wash your hands frequently as approrpriate precautions continue to prevent the spread of the virus.