Cauldron Ice Cream Arrives In The Bay Area With Their "OG Puffle"
Orange County-based Cauldron Ice Cream has finally arrived in the Bay Area with a location in San Jose (1088 E Brokaw Road) and they've brought their popular "Puffle" bubble waffle cones with them.
The place that put BUBBLE waffle icecream on the map!! ---- GET THE TEA FLAVORED ICE CREAM AND MAKE SURE IT IS --ROSE SHAPED!! - Cauldron is finally in the Bay!!! And they have some of the most aesthetic and tasty flavors -- They make their icecream with the nitrogen method and it is SUPER creamy! - The location also has souffle pancakes, but I was too early to try it -- they will release it on their grandopening! - ----Tag your icecream buddy!! -- If you ask for their soft opening discount you get 15% off (yelp tips --) - --Cauldron (SJ) (SJ IS OFFICIALLY THE NEW OC)-- — #bayareafoodies
The concept isn't new to the Bay Area as Bubble & Wrap in Redwood City & Milkcow in Fremont serve ice cream in similar puffy cones. Cauldron is the most popular company that makes them with locations around southern California, Texas & Canada.
Cauldron serves its scoops in rose shapes tucked inside the bubble waffle cones. Flavors include double shot chocolate, earl grey lavender, s'mores, Thai Tea, Vietnamese coffee, and so many more. There's also toppings like marshmallow fluff, rose sugar, oreo chunks and more.
WELL DUH IT’S NOT. -- welcome to the bay, @cauldronicecream. x x #sanjose #visitsanjose
The San Jose location is open 12 PM - 10 PM daily & more south bay locations are planned in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill & Gilroy.