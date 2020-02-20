Cat Video Festival Returns To San Francisco This Weekend
CatVideoFest makes its return to The Roxie (3117 16th St.) in the Mission this Saturday with screenings of cat videos and proceeds benefit Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue.
What better way to celebrate #LoveYourPetDay than with #CatVideoFest2020?! It’s almost like someone planned that. Events begin TOMORROW in select theaters with new cities added throughout February and March! Visit CatVideoFest.com (bio link) for details.
The screenings will feature compilations of cat videos taken from submissions, hand-picked animations, videos, and internet content. Here's when screenings will be held:
- Feb. 22nd @ 2 PM (sold out)
- Feb. 22nd @ 4 PM
- Feb. 22nd @ 6 PM
- Feb. 24th @ 7 PM
- Feb. 26th @ 9:15 PM
For tickets (starting at $13) and info head here.