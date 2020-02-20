Cat Video Festival Returns To San Francisco This Weekend

CatVideoFest makes its return to The Roxie (3117 16th St.) in the Mission this Saturday with screenings of cat videos and proceeds benefit Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue.

The screenings will feature compilations of cat videos taken from submissions, hand-picked animations, videos, and internet content. Here's when screenings will be held:

Feb. 22nd @ 2 PM (sold out)

Feb. 22nd @ 4 PM

Feb. 22nd @ 6 PM

Feb. 24th @ 7 PM

Feb. 26th @ 9:15 PM

Video of Cat Video Fest 2020 - Official Trailer - Purr - HD

For tickets (starting at $13) and info head here.