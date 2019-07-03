A Cat Convention Is Being Held In San Jose This July

On the weekend of July 27 - 28 the Silicat Valley Cat Convention is coming to the Club Auto Sport Event Center (521 Chacot Ave.) in San Jose for two days of feline-friendly activities. Described as "part Comic-Con, part adoption event" there will be numerous workshops, music, art, and drinks (Meowmosas & Meowgaritas).

$20 gets you GA access to a single day & $35 gets you in for the whole weekend. There will be cat-centric vendors, meet & greets with celebrity cat advocates, and even cat yoga in their kitten lounge. DJs will also be spinning all weekend.

For tickets head here & for more info head here.