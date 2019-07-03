A Cat Convention Is Being Held In San Jose This July
On the weekend of July 27 - 28 the Silicat Valley Cat Convention is coming to the Club Auto Sport Event Center (521 Chacot Ave.) in San Jose for two days of feline-friendly activities. Described as "part Comic-Con, part adoption event" there will be numerous workshops, music, art, and drinks (Meowmosas & Meowgaritas).
Don’t miss out on the greatest event to hit NorCal since, well, the first house cat. #silicatvalley
$20 gets you GA access to a single day & $35 gets you in for the whole weekend. There will be cat-centric vendors, meet & greets with celebrity cat advocates, and even cat yoga in their kitten lounge. DJs will also be spinning all weekend.
Looking for unique, handmade or just plain CATastic merch? Our Vendor Village is STACKED with a carefully selected combination of amazing artists and catrepreneurs from across the globe.