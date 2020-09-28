Napa Valley's Castello di Amorosa loses building that stored all of its bottled wine in Glass Fire

There's only one medieval Tuscan castle in Napa Valley and that's Calistoga's Castello di Amorosa, which fortunately remains standing as the Glass Fire rages on nearby. However, the castle did lose the building that houses all of its bottled wine, offices and a few fermentation tanks, the SF Chronicle learned.

Napa Valley's famed castle, Castello di Amorosa, loses building containing all of its bottled wine https://t.co/dFGk7uDBRN pic.twitter.com/ZcOt65C2aK — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 28, 2020

The castle has been around since 1994 and takes over a sprawling 121,000 sq. ft. in the Napa Valley. It operates as a winery that offers guided tours of the castle and tastings of Italian-inspired wines.

The Glass Fire has also destroyed the 41-year old Chateau Boswell in Napa Valley.