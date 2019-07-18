Nine years since 'Jackass 3D' the cast of 'Jackass' is reportedly interested in making a fourth movie. Former castmember Chris Raab has sat down with almost everyone who played a major role in the films including Steve-O & Bam Margera and has said that everyone involved is down to make another movie.

All Jackass cast members are interested in making a fourth movie. https://t.co/K7onXMu7Bq pic.twitter.com/kB9JUQCi2o — LADbible (@ladbible) July 18, 2019

There have been rumors here & there on a fourth film for years and Raab admits that it feel weird to make one without Ryan Dunn who passed away in 2011, but added that if Johnny Knoxville & Spike Jonze were down then it'd be a go.

A year ago Knoxville said it was possible that there'd be another 'Jackass' movie, so things keep circulating and eventually we could see it happen.