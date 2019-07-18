The Cast Of 'Jackass' Is Reportedly Interested In Making A Fourth Movie

July 18, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment

Nine years since 'Jackass 3D' the cast of 'Jackass' is reportedly interested in making a fourth movie. Former castmember Chris Raab has sat down with almost everyone who played a major role in the films including Steve-O & Bam Margera and has said that everyone involved is down to make another movie.

There have been rumors here & there on a fourth film for years and Raab admits that it feel weird to make one without Ryan Dunn who passed away in 2011, but added that if Johnny Knoxville & Spike Jonze were down then it'd be a go.

Look at who I ran into at dinner.

A post shared by Johnny Knoxville (@johnnyknoxville) on

A year ago Knoxville said it was possible that there'd be another 'Jackass' movie, so things keep circulating and eventually we could see it happen.

Tags: 
Jackass 4