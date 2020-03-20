Cash Toll Payments Suspended At Bay Area Bridges Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Effective at midnight Friday night cash toll payments will be suspended at all Bay Area bridges. Toll takers will not be in booths and those without FasTrak will be billed through the mail just like the model currently in use at the Golden Gate Bridge.

FYI: Toll Takers have been removed from ALL Bay Area Bridges. If you DO NOT have Fastrak and need to cross a bridge, CONTINUE THROUGH! DO NOT ATTEMPT TO STOP! You will be billed through mail. AGAIN... do not attempt to stop! Don't be the idiot that causes a collision. — aleyahleticia (@aleyah_leticia) March 20, 2020

The move is being made by Caltrans and the Bay Area Toll Authority to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

It's a preview of what's coming to these seven-state owned bridges (Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, Bay Bridge or San Mateo bridges in the coming years as all will eventually move to a full-time cashless model.