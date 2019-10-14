Cars To Be Banned On Market Street Starting In 2020

UPDATE: The plan has been approved.

BREAKING: CAR-FREE MARKET APPROVED



SF transit board approves car-free Market Street https://t.co/nmrxNrJGNB — Joe Fitz Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter) October 15, 2019

On Tuesday the SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on whether or not to eliminate car traffic on one of its main thoroughfares - Market Street. The "Better Market Street" project would close Market to all private vechicles, but still allow public transit, paratransit, emergency vehicles, taxis, public vehicles, and bicycles.

Better Market Street will be a major improvement for our city’s spine. Market Street should be focused on great #transit, #biking, & walking. Market Street has never reached its full potential as a great thoroughfare, but with this plan, it can do so. https://t.co/AtM25oDyoz — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 8, 2019

The goal is to make Market St. safer and to transform a two-mile stretch of the street between Steuart St. & Octavia Blvd.

While cars would still be able to cross Market, eliminating the abaility for them to go up and down the street would allow for better flowing MUNI service and wider sidewalks.

If approved, the ban could start as soon as January 2020. For more head here.