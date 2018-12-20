Carnival Cruises To Start Sailing From San Francisco

It its 46-year history Carnival's cruises have never set sail from San Francisco - as of March 2020 that will change in a big way.

.@CarnivalCruise on Tuesday announced it would offer sailings from San Francisco starting in 2020 – something it has never done in its 46-year history. https://t.co/i3n5WmpUoB — USA TODAY Travel (@usatodaytravel) December 18, 2018

Carnival has operated West Coast ports in San Diego & Long Beach and now you'll be able to set sail from San Francisco for tropical locations like Ensanada, Mexico, Hawaii, and Catalina Island. There will also be 10 & 11 night Alaskan cruises that originate in SF.

The cruises start at $379 & begin in the spring of 2020. You can learn more & book yours at Carnival's website.