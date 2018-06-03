Carlos Santana To Perform National Anthem For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The NBA has announced that the Bay Area's own Carlos Santana along with drummer Cindy Blackman will perform the National Anthem before tonight's game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

10-time Grammy® Award winner & legendary San Francisco guitarist Carlos Santana and jazz & rock drummer Cindy Blackman will return to perform the National Anthem prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals



8:00pm/et SUNDAY

NBA on ABC

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that Santana will perform the anthem before a Warriors home game in the Finals.