Carlos Santana To Perform National Anthem For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

June 3, 2018
The NBA has announced that the Bay Area's own Carlos Santana along with drummer Cindy Blackman will perform the National Anthem before tonight's game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that Santana will perform the anthem before a Warriors home game in the Finals.

