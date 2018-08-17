Cards Against Humanity Wants To Pay You To Come Up With New Cards

Looking for a job? Have friends that always tell you that you're funny? You're inherently clever? All of the above? Well, party game Cards Against Humanity are in the market for some new contributing writers. If you land the gig you could make $40/hour coming up with card ideas.

Are you sick enough? 'Cards Against Humanity' want to pay you for your ideas... https://t.co/qbwZPzRFcu pic.twitter.com/Q3igvXDvxD — NME (@NME) August 17, 2018

You will need to apply your best 15 white cards (player's answers) & 5 best black cards (player's prompts) by August 31. Need tips on how to write each type of card? The application page will help you with that.

If selected, you will join Cards Against Humanity's team of remote contributors.

Cards encourages those from historically marginalized communities, people of color, immigrants, those in the LGBTQ+ community, and hot single dads to apply.

To apply, do so here by August 31.