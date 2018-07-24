Candytopia To Bring Its Marshmallow Pool And Colorful Installations To San Francisco

We've had The Color Factory & still do have the Museum of Ice Cream, now the next pop-up museum coming to the Bay Area is Candytopia & It looks like another good spot for Instagram photos.

This candy museum is described as a place "where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness!" It's a concept from TLC Candy Queen and it made its debut in Santa Monica earlier this year. The museum features 12 rooms filled with candy art & installations plus, of course, the marshmallow pool.

You'll be able to find it at 767 Market St. Near Union Square starting September 6. Tickets will go on sale August 1 & it'll be $34 for adults, $26 for kids ages 4-12 & free for children under 3.

For updates keep an eye on candytopia.com.