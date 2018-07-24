Candytopia To Bring Its Marshmallow Pool And Colorful Installations To San Francisco
We've had The Color Factory & still do have the Museum of Ice Cream, now the next pop-up museum coming to the Bay Area is Candytopia & It looks like another good spot for Instagram photos.
Surprise! We have a 2nd Candytopia location coming to the west coast. SAN FRANCISCO, we'll see you soon -- Sign up via the link in our bio to notified the minute tickets go on sale. -- __________ #Candytopia #SanFrancisco #CityofLove #candytribe #California
This candy museum is described as a place "where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness!" It's a concept from TLC Candy Queen and it made its debut in Santa Monica earlier this year. The museum features 12 rooms filled with candy art & installations plus, of course, the marshmallow pool.
#ThankYou @Forbes for picking #Candytopia as one of best pop-up museums to visit in 2018! -- __________ -- by @albertlortega
You'll be able to find it at 767 Market St. Near Union Square starting September 6. Tickets will go on sale August 1 & it'll be $34 for adults, $26 for kids ages 4-12 & free for children under 3.
It's #trollituesdays! Show some love by letting us know your favorite Trolli item -- #weirdlyawesome
For updates keep an eye on candytopia.com.
Hands up if you love #TrolliTuesdays! Tag us in your @trolli_usa pics to be featured in the #Candytopia story -- #WeirdlyAwesome