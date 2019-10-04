Candy Corn Is The Most Hated Halloween Candy For 2019

October 4, 2019
In 2018 it was Circus Peanuts, but in 2019 one of the most polarizing Halloween candies, Candy Corn, has been named as the most hated based on a study by Candystore.com. 30,000 customers were surveyed and best & worst candy lists from reputable sources were taken into account for the study.

Among the other most hated candies are Circus Peanuts, peanut butter kisses, black licorice, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, Necco Wafers & wax cola bottles.

Candy Corn continues to be polarizing and that isn't changing anytime soon.

Reese's Peanut Butter cups were named as the best Halloween candy for 2019.

 

