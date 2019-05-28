Can You Eat El Jefe? How To Take The East Bay's Five-Pound Burrito Challenge
May 28, 2019
Perhaps you were aware of the south bay's Burritozilla at Iguanas, but how about El Jefe at The Prickly Pear Cantina in Danville? This five-pound burrito is $45, but if you can finish it within 45 minutes it's free.
I have been humbled by the El Jeffe Burrito Challenge in Danville, CA.
It's filled with five pounds of carnitas, chicken tinga, beans, rice, cheese, smothered in enchilada sauce & topped with sour cream & guacamole. In the five years that it's been on the menu only a dozen people have completed the challenge. Many more have failed.
You can head to the Prickly Pear's website to learn more & you can find the restaurant in Danville's Blackhawk Plaza.