Can You Eat El Jefe? How To Take The East Bay's Five-Pound Burrito Challenge

Perhaps you were aware of the south bay's Burritozilla at Iguanas, but how about El Jefe at The Prickly Pear Cantina in Danville? This five-pound burrito is $45, but if you can finish it within 45 minutes it's free.

It's filled with five pounds of carnitas, chicken tinga, beans, rice, cheese, smothered in enchilada sauce & topped with sour cream & guacamole. In the five years that it's been on the menu only a dozen people have completed the challenge. Many more have failed.

You can head to the Prickly Pear's website to learn more & you can find the restaurant in Danville's Blackhawk Plaza.