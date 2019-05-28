Can You Eat El Jefe? How To Take The East Bay's Five-Pound Burrito Challenge

May 28, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Jennifer Murray / Worth Group

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

Perhaps you were aware of the south bay's Burritozilla at Iguanas, but how about El Jefe at The Prickly Pear Cantina in Danville? This five-pound burrito is $45, but if you can finish it within 45 minutes it's free.

I have been humbled by the El Jeffe Burrito Challenge in Danville, CA.

A post shared by Michael Knoblauch (@mwknobby) on

It's filled with five pounds of carnitas, chicken tinga, beans, rice, cheese, smothered in enchilada sauce & topped with sour cream & guacamole. In the five years that it's been on the menu only a dozen people have completed the challenge. Many more have failed.

You can head to the Prickly Pear's website to learn more & you can find the restaurant in Danville's Blackhawk Plaza.

Bulk starts today -- #5poundburrito

A post shared by James Wastal (@steakandgainsbyjames) on

Tags: 
Danville
Prickly Pear Cantina
El Jefe