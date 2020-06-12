Camping Returns At 29 California State Parks
Including Half Moon Bay and Big Basin
June 12, 2020
After shutting down campgrounds at all state parks on March 17th, about 1,600 sites across 29 state parks and beaches have returned as of Friday including ones in Half Moon Bay & Boulder Creek.
California camping is back today https://t.co/ZFm27kyHW9 pic.twitter.com/AOAFbDGFw3— SFGate (@SFGate) June 12, 2020
There are guidelines around social distancing, staying local, face coverings and more that can be found here.
The 29 beaches & parks around the state that allow camping in at least a limited capacity are as follows:
- Bolsa Chica State Beach
- Chino Hills State Park
- Colusa-Sacramento River SRA
- Crystal Cove State Park Moro Campground
- Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park (Little Basin Campgrounds)
- D.L. Bliss SP
- Doheny State Beach
- Donner Memorial State Park
- El Capitan SB
- Folsom Lake SRA
- Grover Hot Springs SP
- Half Moon Bay State Beach
- Lake Perris SRA
- Leo Carrillo SP
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- Mt. San Jacinto SP
- Palomar Mountain SP
- Point Mugu SP
- Refugio SB
- Salton Sea SRA
- San Clemente SB (Holidays Vintage Trailers)
- San Elijo State Beach
- San Onofre SB
- Silver Strand State Beach
- Silverwood Lake SRA
- South Carlsbad State Beach
- Sugar Pine Point State Park