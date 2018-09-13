Caltrans Looking To Fill 1,000+ Jobs ASAP

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is currently looking to fill about 1,100 positions & they need to do so quickly.

For a full rundown of open positions head to their website, but they're looking for anything from administrative assistants to bridge maintenance workers and many things in between.

If you're wondering why so many positions are open it's a side effect of many recent retirements and the state's new gas tax causing an influx of extra work. Now Caltrans needs to fill positions created by the tax.

They will also be hiring at job fairs in San Jose this month:

9/19: San Jose State STEM Fair 12-4 PM

9/20: San Jose State Graduate STEM Fair 12-4 PM

Plus several events at UC Berkeley in October. For more on those dates & locations head here.