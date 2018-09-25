Caltrain Halting Weekend Service To SF Stations From October Through Spring 2019

As of Saturday October 6th Caltrains trains will no longer be making weekend stops at San Francisco's 4th & King & 22nd St. stations in order to do work on the San Francisco tunnels for future electrification. Bus bridges will instead be in place between 4th & King & Bayshore.

Brace: Caltrain canceling San Francisco weekend service until 2019. https://t.co/Sp5PmihdAD pic.twitter.com/mZLqzfRzMB — Curbed SF (@CurbedSF) September 25, 2018

Construction in the four San Francisco tunnels is expected to halt weekend service into the city until late spring of 2019, so keep that in mind if you like using Caltrain to get to San Francisco Giants games.

This will make a journey from 4th & King to San Jose Diridon a little over two hours as opposed to an hour & 35 minutes. Weekend bullet service remains, but you'll still need to take a bus to Bayshore station to utilize it. The updated weekend schedule is here.

For more head to Caltrain's website.