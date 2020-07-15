Caltrain Facing Potential Shutdown After Tax Measure Fails

July 15, 2020
Caltrain ridership fell 95% in March after the Coronavirus pandemic forced Bay Area workers to work remotely & for a rail system thatt saw 70% of its revenue come from rider fares that was a big blow. Now San Francisco supervisors have tabled a tax measure that would've gone on the November ballot that if passed would have provided a Caltrain-dedicated sales tax in San Francisco, San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties.

Supervisors pointed to a longtime rift on how Caltrain has been managed as a main reason for not advancing the tax measure. Caltrain board member Charles Stone that the decision could mean the end to Caltrain as we know it despite the fact that the system had been deep into a $2 billion project to swap their longtime rail cars for electric ones and had a vision for tripling ridership to 180,000 people a day.

Caltrain has been losing $9 million a month and now transit advocates are working hard to get those at San Francisco City Hall to change their minds, quickly.

