Caltrain And SamTrans Offer Free Rides To Federal Workers

As the government shutdown continues, several Bay Area transit agencies are stepping up to help out furloughed federal workers who are not being paid. As of Thursday, Caltrain and SamTrans are allowing those who show their federal government IDs to bus operators & conductors ride for free.

In an effort to sympathize with federal workers and their financial burdens Caltrain & SamTrans will offer the free rides until the shutdown ends.

For more head to caltrain.com.