Caltrain And SamTrans Offer Free Rides To Federal Workers
As the government shutdown continues, several Bay Area transit agencies are stepping up to help out furloughed federal workers who are not being paid. As of Thursday, Caltrain and SamTrans are allowing those who show their federal government IDs to bus operators & conductors ride for free.
NEWS: Caltrain to Offer Free Rides to Federal Employees Beginning Thursday, 1/24/19. #Shutdown #Caltrainhttps://t.co/3iDN8DokAM pic.twitter.com/5L25YP86q5— Caltrain (@Caltrain) January 24, 2019
In an effort to sympathize with federal workers and their financial burdens Caltrain & SamTrans will offer the free rides until the shutdown ends.
NEWS: SamTrans to Offer Free Rides to Federal Employees Beginning Thursday, 1/24/19. #Shutdown #SMCounty #SamTranshttps://t.co/rkktdRqhR6 pic.twitter.com/LuZaOy3mqo— SamTrans (@SamTrans) January 24, 2019
For more head to caltrain.com.