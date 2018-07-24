Finn Wolfhard's Band Calpurnia Announces San Francisco Show

'Stranger Things' & 'It' star, Finn Wolfhard, fronts a pretty cool band that's making their Bay Area debut on August 25 at The Fillmore. Get into Calpurnia while you wait for season 3 of 'Stranger Things'.

San Fran! We are excited to announce we'll be playing @FillmoreSF on August 25th! Tickets go on sale Friday. — Calpurnia The Band (@calpurniaband) July 24, 2018

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday July 27 at 10 AM here.

The band released their EP 'Scout' back in June.