Finn Wolfhard's Band Calpurnia Announces San Francisco Show
July 24, 2018
'Stranger Things' & 'It' star, Finn Wolfhard, fronts a pretty cool band that's making their Bay Area debut on August 25 at The Fillmore. Get into Calpurnia while you wait for season 3 of 'Stranger Things'.
San Fran! We are excited to announce we'll be playing @FillmoreSF on August 25th! Tickets go on sale Friday.— Calpurnia The Band (@calpurniaband) July 24, 2018
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday July 27 at 10 AM here.
The band released their EP 'Scout' back in June.