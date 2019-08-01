California's Most-Googled "Should I" Question Is "Should I Move Out?"

A study from 2018 revealed what the most-googled "Should I" questions were for each state and California's was unsurprisingly "Should I move out?" Per the map it looks like residents in Hawaii, Colorado, Utah, & South Carolina are pondering the same question, but their most asked question was "Should I move?" so perhaps they aren't thinking as strongly about leaving their state as Californians are. A study from earlier this year found that 53% of Californians want to leave the state with an even higher percentage of millennials thinking about the same thing.

AT&T used Google trend data to analyze the should I questions each state was asking over the course of 2018 and they found that much of the midwest is wondering if they should lose weight while people in Virginia clearly should take a nap.

There are many in Illinois wondering if it's time to break up with their boyfriends and New Yorkers, Georgians & Floridians are contemplating texting a guy.

Other states are curious about things like bitcoin, vaping, or simply asking "Should I care?"

