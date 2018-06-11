California's Great America To Open New RailBlazer Coaster This Week

After months of waiting, California's Great America is ready to open their new RailBlazer coaster to the public on Thursday June 14!

The single-rail coaster is a first of its kind on the West Coast and features a 90-degree face-down first drop, three inversions, including a zero-gravity inversion, and a max height of 106 feet.

The ride's design is reflective of an off-road adventure, with immersive sensory theming that embraces the great outdoors of the Bay Area and Central Coast. Once on board, riders will ascend a 45-degree climb, dive into a ravine and encounter steeped embankments representing an extreme four-wheeling journey.

If you're a season pass holder you can ride RailBlazer all this week leading up to the public opening on June 14.

To learn more about RailBlazer, purchase Season Passes or check operating hours, visit

www.cagreatamerica.com.