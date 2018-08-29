California University Offering To Pay You To Eat Avocados

Loma Linda University in southern California is probably going to get more applicants than they expected for this study & it seems A LOT of people are interested in getting paid to eat avocados.

Some lucky participants at UCLA and Loma Linda University will get paid to eat avocados — for science! ------ https://t.co/uA4dxSTsi2 — 10News (@10News) August 29, 2018

250 people will be selected and paid $300 each as part of a study to see if eating avocados contributes to weight loss. More specifically, the study will see if eating an avocado a day will reduce visceral adipose fat in the abdomen.

To be selected you must be:

25 or older

willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period

Measure at least 40 inches across the waist if you're a guy, or 35 inches across the waist if you're a woman

Attend a monthly meeting with a dietician

Loma Linda University is located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles and if you would like to apply head here.