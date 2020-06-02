California Superintendent Urges That Racism And Bias Be Addressed In Schools

After a weekend of protests across the state, California Superintendent Tony Thurmond said that he will lead an effort to teach about racism & bias in California public schools.

“Now is the time to address racism and implicit bias in education,” Calif. Supt. of Schools Tony Thurmond said, blinking back tears during a live stream. “We must not let this moment go unnoticed.” https://t.co/kcXKi6Z6R1 — KTVU (@KTVU) June 2, 2020

Noting that we must not let this moment go unnoticed Thurmond said that he will work with educators on a plan to teach California kids about racism and implicit bias. Thurmond wen ton to say that he would be reaching out to superintendents, elected officials, police chiefs and others who can help keep this conversation going and help build empathy and tolerance.

Inequalities in California schools will also be examined where black & brown students have been more commonly suspended and pushed out of schools and into the criminal justice system.