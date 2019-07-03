California Students Can Now Get Two Years Free At Community College

On Monday California governor Gavin Newsom unveiled that in the new state budget two years of community college tuition will be covered for first-time college students.

Graduating High School seniors who are going to one of the state's community colleges and are enrolled in 12 units, or more can have their tuition waived.

Previously, the state covered first-time, full-time students' first year of tuition at community colleges as part of the state's Promise Program.

The average tuition for full-time students at the state's community colleges is just over $1,100/year.

