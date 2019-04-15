California State Fair Announces Free 2019 Concert Lineup

It's almost that time of year - county fairs, beach boardwalks, theme parks & more are giving us concerts all summer & the California State Fair in Sacramento has announced their shows for 2019, and they are as follows:

July 12 Plain White T's - $15

July 13 Queen Nation - FREE

July 14 TLC - $25

July 15 Def Leppard Tribute - FREE

July 16 Clay Walker - $20

July 17 The Marshall Tucker Band - $15

July 18 Petty and the Heartshakers - FREE

July 19 Sean Kingston - $20

July 20 Joe Nichols - $15

July 21 Mariachi Vargas - $25

July 22 The Boys of summer - FREE

July 23 38 Special - $20

July 24 We Are Messengers - $15

July 25 California Surf, Inc. - $15

July 26 Tony! Toni! Toné! - $15

July 27 Journey Revisited - FREE

July 28 Martina McBride - $25

You can get into each show with admission to the fair - additional pricing gets you reserve seating. You can buy those tickets here.

The California State Fair is located at 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento.