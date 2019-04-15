California State Fair Announces Free 2019 Concert Lineup

April 15, 2019
It's almost that time of year - county fairs, beach boardwalks, theme parks & more are giving us concerts all summer & the California State Fair in Sacramento has announced their shows for 2019, and they are as follows:

  • July 12  Plain White T's - $15
  • July 13  Queen Nation  - FREE
  • July 14  TLC  - $25 
  • July 15  Def Leppard Tribute - FREE
  • July 16  Clay Walker - $20 
  • July 17  The Marshall Tucker Band - $15
  • July 18  Petty and the Heartshakers - FREE 
  • July 19  Sean Kingston - $20 
  • July 20  Joe Nichols - $15
  • July 21  Mariachi Vargas - $25 
  • July 22  The Boys of summer - FREE
  • July 23  38 Special - $20
  • July 24  We Are Messengers - $15
  • July 25  California Surf, Inc. - $15
  • July 26  Tony! Toni! Toné! - $15
  • July 27  Journey Revisited - FREE
  • July 28  Martina McBride - $25

You can get into each show with admission to the fair - additional pricing gets you reserve seating. You can buy those tickets here.

The California State Fair is located at 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento.

