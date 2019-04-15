California State Fair Announces Free 2019 Concert Lineup
It's almost that time of year - county fairs, beach boardwalks, theme parks & more are giving us concerts all summer & the California State Fair in Sacramento has announced their shows for 2019, and they are as follows:
The stage & tables are set! Introducing the 2019 California State Fair & Food Festival, July 12-28! Featuring Martina McBride, TLC, 38 Special, Plain White T's, & even more fantastic food than ever! For early access to discount tickets and reserved concert seats use promo code GETTOGETHERIG NOW! Link in bio to access $2 Opening Day Friday tickets, more discounts, and reserved concert seating. #LetsGetTogether #CAStateFair
- July 12 Plain White T's - $15
- July 13 Queen Nation - FREE
- July 14 TLC - $25
- July 15 Def Leppard Tribute - FREE
- July 16 Clay Walker - $20
- July 17 The Marshall Tucker Band - $15
- July 18 Petty and the Heartshakers - FREE
- July 19 Sean Kingston - $20
- July 20 Joe Nichols - $15
- July 21 Mariachi Vargas - $25
- July 22 The Boys of summer - FREE
- July 23 38 Special - $20
- July 24 We Are Messengers - $15
- July 25 California Surf, Inc. - $15
- July 26 Tony! Toni! Toné! - $15
- July 27 Journey Revisited - FREE
- July 28 Martina McBride - $25
You can get into each show with admission to the fair - additional pricing gets you reserve seating. You can buy those tickets here.
The California State Fair is located at 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento.