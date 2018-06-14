California State Fair 2018 Concert Lineup

The California State Fair is back at Sacramento's Cal Expo from July 13-29 and each night of the fair you can enjoy a concert for free, or pay $15-$25 for reserved seating. Here's who's playing on this year's Golden 1 Stage:

  • July 13: War
  • July 14: Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn
  • July 15: Trace Adkins
  • July 16: Kool & The Gang
  • July 17: Queen Nation
  • July 18: Happy Together Tour
  • July 19: Easton Corbin
  • July 20: Con Funk Shun
  • July 21: Night Ranger
  • July 23: Sugar Ray
  • July 24: Tenth Avenue North
  • July 25: Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience
  • July 26: Los Lonely Boys
  • July 27: The Greg Kihn Band
  • July 28: The Spinners
  • July 29: UB40, featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey

For more info head to castatefair.org.

