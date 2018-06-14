California State Fair 2018 Concert Lineup

The California State Fair is back at Sacramento's Cal Expo from July 13-29 and each night of the fair you can enjoy a concert for free, or pay $15-$25 for reserved seating. Here's who's playing on this year's Golden 1 Stage:

July 13: War

July 14: Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn

July 15: Trace Adkins

July 16: Kool & The Gang

July 17: Queen Nation

July 18: Happy Together Tour

July 19: Easton Corbin

July 20: Con Funk Shun

July 21: Night Ranger

July 23: Sugar Ray

July 24: Tenth Avenue North

July 25: Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience

July 26: Los Lonely Boys

July 27: The Greg Kihn Band

July 28: The Spinners

July 29: UB40, featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey

For more info head to castatefair.org.