California Senate Passes Bill That Would Keep Bars Open Till 4 AM In SF And Oakland

San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener continues to work towards making it legal for California cities to decide if bars in their jurisdiction can remain open until 4 AM. Today, that dream got closer as the California Senate passed bill SB905.

The Senate just passed my bill (#SB905) allowing, but not requiring, 7 CA cities to extend nightlife hours to 4 am. The cities are LA, San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Sacramento, Long Beach, & Palm Springs. Let’s move away from our one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife. pic.twitter.com/4Mz0AVfkUD — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 30, 2018

His bill from last year, which would have allowed cities statewide to decide on a local level if bars could remain open later than 2 AM got close, but didn't get by the Assembly Appropriations Committee. This amended version would make it so there would be a pilot program in seven California cities: Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Long Beach, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, & Palm Springs.

If the bill does eventually go into effect cities would need to develop a plan and go through a process to approve late-night drinking hours, and individuals businesseswould still need to apply for extended hours licenses. The program also would not begin until 2021.