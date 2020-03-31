California Schools Expected To Remain Closed Through End Of School Year, Gov. Newsom Confirms

UPDATE: Gov. Newsom has confirmed that California schools will not reopen this school year.

#BREAKING California schools will stay closed through the remainder of school year, but will continue online classes, Newsom sayshttps://t.co/4DJWvrIHa0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 1, 2020

In a letter sent to school district officials Tuesday afternoon, California state superintendent Tony Thurmond said the state's schools are expected to remain closed through the end of the school year.

#BREAKING: California schools likely to remain closed for rest of academic year, state superintendent said in a letter to school district officials https://t.co/ImtoEXfrHo pic.twitter.com/PAakAgwCh1 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 31, 2020

While Thurmond says this doesn't mean schools will be shut down for the rest of the year just yet, he did emphasize that education through distance learning needs to continue to be prioritized.

Gov. Gavin Newsom reiterated earlier comments on Tuesday as well suggesting that it would be unlikely that California schools would reopen before summer break.

The Bay Area's shelter in place orders are extended through May 3rd while school closures were previously extended through May 1st.