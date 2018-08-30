California Ranks As Most Expensive State To Rent A Home In

Economics website howmuch.net has posted a new study that details the monthly income necessary in each state to afford to rent a home.

In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, California ranked at the top with only Washington D.C. (it's being considered a state here) ahead of it.

Using data from Zillow, Howmuch calculated the average price to rent a home in each state as well as average income before taxes of people in each state.

Here were the top 10:

1. Washington DC: $8,487

2. California: $8,313

3. Hawaii: $7,806

4. New York: $7,223

5. Massachusetts: $7,193

6. New Jersey: $6,717

7. Colorado: $6,197

8. Washington: $5,993

9. Maryland: $5,863

10. Connecticut: $5,590

So, in California you'd need a household income of $99,816.00 in order to rent the average home.

For more, head to Howmuch.