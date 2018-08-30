California Ranks As Most Expensive State To Rent A Home In
Economics website howmuch.net has posted a new study that details the monthly income necessary in each state to afford to rent a home.
This Map Shows You the Income Needed to Rent a House in Every State https://t.co/6dy9sE0Obl via @howmuch_net #dataviz #map #infographic #USA #housing #rent #personalfinance— How Much (@howmuch_net) August 23, 2018
In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, California ranked at the top with only Washington D.C. (it's being considered a state here) ahead of it.
Using data from Zillow, Howmuch calculated the average price to rent a home in each state as well as average income before taxes of people in each state.
Here were the top 10:
1. Washington DC: $8,487
2. California: $8,313
3. Hawaii: $7,806
4. New York: $7,223
5. Massachusetts: $7,193
6. New Jersey: $6,717
7. Colorado: $6,197
8. Washington: $5,993
9. Maryland: $5,863
10. Connecticut: $5,590
So, in California you'd need a household income of $99,816.00 in order to rent the average home.
For more, head to Howmuch.