California Ranks As Most Expensive State To Rent A Home In

August 30, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Tose | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Economics website howmuch.net has posted a new study that details the monthly income necessary in each state to afford to rent a home. 

In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, California ranked at the top with only Washington D.C. (it's being considered a state here) ahead of it.

Using data from Zillow, Howmuch calculated the average price to rent a home in each state as well as average income before taxes of people in each state.

Here were the top 10:

1. Washington DC: $8,487
2. California: $8,313
3. Hawaii: $7,806
4. New York: $7,223
5. Massachusetts: $7,193
6. New Jersey: $6,717
7. Colorado: $6,197
8. Washington: $5,993
9. Maryland: $5,863
10. Connecticut: $5,590

So, in California you'd need a household income of $99,816.00 in order to rent the average home.

For more, head to Howmuch.

Tags: 
California
Rent Prices