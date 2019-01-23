California Ranked As One Of 2019's Top Five Worst States To Drive In

Wallet Hub has released their findings for the worst states to drive in for 2019 and in what should come as a surprise to no one, California ranked as one of the worst in the country. Number 47 to be exact.

Traffic congestion costs the average U.S. #driver over $1,400 per year. How good are your state’s roads? Find out: https://t.co/0bEMkhZIc7 pic.twitter.com/9DiPHv4OFb — WalletHub (@wallethub) January 22, 2019

30 factors were compared across all 50 states including cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic, rush hour congestion, car theft, gas prices and more. California, of course, scored poorly in factors involving costs & traffic congestion. What kept the Golden State from coming in dead last in the study were its nation best rankings in car washes & auto repair spots per capita.

Here's Wallet Hub's top 5 states to drive in for 2019:

Oregon Illinois Indiana Iowa Texas

& the 5 worst:

Hawaii Alaska Washington California New Hampshire

