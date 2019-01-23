California Ranked As One Of 2019's Top Five Worst States To Drive In

January 23, 2019
Wallet Hub has released their findings for the worst states to drive in for 2019 and in what should come as a surprise to no one, California ranked as one of the worst in the country. Number 47 to be exact.

30 factors were compared across all 50 states including cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic, rush hour congestion, car theft, gas prices and more. California, of course, scored poorly in factors involving costs & traffic congestion. What kept the Golden State from coming in dead last in the study were its nation best rankings in car washes & auto repair spots per capita.

Here's Wallet Hub's top 5 states to drive in for 2019:

  1. Oregon
  2. Illinois
  3. Indiana
  4. Iowa
  5. Texas

& the 5 worst:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Alaska
  3. Washington
  4. California
  5. New Hampshire

Head here for the full study.

 

