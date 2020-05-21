California's Poppy Bloom Was So Vibrant This Year It Could Be Seen From Space

Thanks to a combination of late-season rain in March & a lack of people trampling them to take Instagram photos, the poppy bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve were so vibrant this spring that NASA captured their color from space.

Orange You Glad It’s Spring? ----



After a wet March & April 2020, fields of poppies colored @PoppyReserve a bright orange. Park officials called this bloom an “unexpected” surprise due to the late season rains.



Enjoy flower gazing with --️ @NASA_Landsat: https://t.co/fntMjCkeOg pic.twitter.com/Hjs92itZat — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 29, 2020

The poppies bloom each year in the Mojave desert northwest of Palmdale & Lancaster and the satellite images are from peak poppy time (April 14th).

The park remains closed, but you can get a tour here: