California's Poppy Bloom Was So Vibrant This Year It Could Be Seen From Space

Thanks to late season southern California rains

May 21, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Poppy bloom

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Categories: 
News

Thanks to a combination of late-season rain in March & a lack of people trampling them to take Instagram photos, the poppy bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve were so vibrant this spring that NASA captured their color from space.

The poppies bloom each year in the Mojave desert northwest of Palmdale & Lancaster and the satellite images are from peak poppy time (April 14th).

The park remains closed, but you can get a tour here:

Tags: 
Poppies
Bloom