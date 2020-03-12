California Bans Gatherings Of 250+ People Through End Of March

UPDATE: Governor Newsom has called for the ban on gatherings of 250 people or more through the end of March. Smaller events should only proceed with guests remaining 6 feet apart from each other.

In the wake of Mayor London Breed announcing on Wednesday morning that San Francisco will prohibit large events of 1,000 or more people for at least the next two weeks, the state of California is recommending that gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled, in an effort to slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19.

The Golden State Warriors had initially planned to the face Nets in an empty gym on Thursday, but that game and all events at Chase Center through March 21 have been postponed.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. In addition, all events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center.

We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

The effected events were as such:

*Thursday, March 12 – Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets - Postponed

*Friday, March 13 – Tame Impala (postponed)

*Saturday, March 14 – Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs (moved to Santa Cruz)*

*Thursday, March 19 – Post Malone (cancelled or postponed)

*Saturday, March 21 – Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed)

Breed offered an extensive statement, in which she said she spoke with the Warriors regarding the newly-issused moratorium.

“We know that this Order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health,” Breed said. “We’re following the recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This order mirrors actions being taken by other local governments and is informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We know cancelling these events is a challenge for everyone and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health. Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts.”

Per the official release, which can be read in full right here, the order goes into effect for two weeks at which point it can be reauthorized by the Heath Office.

Concerts at The Warfield & The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco have been canceled through March 25th and concerts at Oakland's Fox Theater have been canceled through March.