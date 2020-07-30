California Pizza Kitchen is the latest chain to file bankruptcy amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic as the company looks to cut its debt by $230 million and find additional funding.

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy. “For many restaurants, the Covid-19 pandemic will be the greatest challenge they will ever face; for some, it may also be their last.” https://t.co/ZNu9pSzLRq — Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) July 30, 2020

CPK has been struggling for a few years now due to changes in consumer behavior and had previously been looking to either sell, or restructure the business. Now with revenue 40% lower than 2019 levels the chain has been forced to close 46 locations and already took a $30 million loan back in March from its group of lenders.

CEO James Hyatt said of the bankruptcy filing that, “for many restaurants, the Covid-19 pandemic will be the greatest challenge they will ever face; for some, it may also be their last.”

The Beverly Hills-based company currently operates 200 restaurants around the country with several in the Bay Area.