California Pizza Hut's To Deliver Six-Packs Of Beer With Pizza

Pizza Hut is testing something in about 100 California and Arizona stores - delivery of six-packs of beer with your pizza.

Pizza Hut announced that it is launching a pilot program for 100 stores across California and Arizona that will allow customers to get delivery of hot pizza and cold beer. https://t.co/TdOBNV73DK — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 9, 2018

For California residents who order from participating locations you can get six-packs of Coors Light, Blue Moon, or Miller High Life. The beer will also be delivered in a 'custom cooler' to keep it cold by the time it gets to you.

Beer delivery is currently available at participating restaurants in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara, and other locations will begin participating within the month.

