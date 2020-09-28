California parents urge students to log off Zoom classes for a week to protest school closures

Starting today and extending through Friday Oct. 2nd some parents in California are urging students to not participate in their distance learning classes as a protest of school closures. The "Zoom Out" protest was organized by a Faceook group aimed at reopening California's schools and has nearly 7,000 members.

ZOOM BLACKOUT: Parents say they plan to keep their kids off their Zoom classes starting today to protest distance learning and the continuing school closures. https://t.co/K02oajlAHX — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 28, 2020

Citing an inability to ask teachers for help, students' mental health, and the difficulty of taking certain clases in an online version the "Zoom Out" hopes to show that families aren't going to stay quiet on the issue.

The Facebook group notes that parents should arrange to get school work outside of school hours so students don't fall behind whether they're skipping one day, or the whole week.