California Named One Of Worst States To Drive In For 2020

It didn't take much time, but apparently California is once again among one of the worst states to drive in for 2020 according to Wallet Hub. Ranking 47th out of 50 only Washington state, Rhode Island, & Hawaii are worse places to be behind the wheel.

30 factors were compared across all 50 states including cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic, rush hour congestion, car theft, gas prices and more. California, of course, scored poorly in factors involving costs & traffic congestion. What kept the Golden State from coming in dead last in the study were its nation best rankings in car washes & auto repair spots per capita.

Here's Wallet Hub's best five states to drive in:

Iowa Tennessee North Carolina Texas Nebraska

And the worst five states to drive in:

Hawaii Rhode Island Washington California Colorado

California earned the same ranking as it did in their 2019 study, for more head to Wallet Hub.