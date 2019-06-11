California Named As America's "Most Fun" State For 2019

Personal finance website Wallet Hub has unveiled their 2019 rankings for the most fun states in America and California has taken the top spot.

Where will you travel on your #summer #vacation? Find out the most #fun states to visit and live in here: https://t.co/gWRZSTvFlh pic.twitter.com/PSYGl1ouY2 — WalletHub (@wallethub) June 10, 2019

Wallet Hub compared all 50 states on key factors like nightlife opportunities, entertainment & recreation, restaurants per capita & 23 other factors. California took the top spot in their entertainment & recreation ranks & sixth place in nightlife rankings. The survey found that California had the most restaurants, theaters, and fitness centers per capita.

Their top 5 most fun states are as follows:

California Florida New York Washington Colorado

The least fun state? West Virginia.

For more head to Wallet Hub.