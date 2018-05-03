Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

California Named 2018's Most Fun State In America

May 3, 2018
In a new study from Wallet Hub California has been named the 'most fun' state in America for 2018.

The two key factors in the study were "Entertainment & Recreation," which California placed #1 & "Nightlife," where the state earned a #7 ranking.

Each factor was broken down into several metrics like "Ideal weather," "restaurants per capita," etc... California scored the top spot in fitness centers per capita, movies theaters per capita, & restaurants per capita.

On the overall rankings, New York took the runner-up spot, while Nevada came in third.

To check out the study for yourself head to wallethub.com.

Most Fun State
California

