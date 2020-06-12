California Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops & Massage Parlors Can Reopen June 19th, With Restrictions

June 19th is the day many Californians have been waiting for as it will be the day that nail salons are allowed to reopen in the state. That's also when tattoo shops & massage parlors will be allowed to do business again accoridng to guidelines issued on June 12th.

#BREAKING California to allow nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors to reopen starting next Fridayhttps://t.co/vuybIYqoPR — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 13, 2020

These businesses will be allowed to reopen if counties deem them ready. There will be extensive sanitation policies in place for nail salons where both workers & customers are required to wear face coverings and cleaning practices for shared items like tweezers will be extensive. It is also suggested that nail salon workers wear face shields and install partitions that would go between themselves & customers. Nail colors are also not allowed to be displayed on shelves, instead customers will have to pick from a pallette of colors presented to them.

For tattoo shops you won't be able to get mouth, or nose tattoos for now.

Also set to resume on June 19th are waxing and massage therapy, facials, and electrolysis.

Find the guidelines here.