California Mandates Later Start Times For High Schools And Middle Schools

For the first time a state has mandated later school start times for middle & high schools and it's happening here in California where high schools can't start before 8:30AM & middle schools will be prohibited from classes starting prior to 8AM.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Sunday. Gov. Jerry Brown had vetoed a similar bill last year.

75% of middle & high schools in California currently start their days at a time prior to 8:30AM and the proponents of the bill say that pushing the start time back would help ease the effects of childhood sleep deprivation. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics the later start time could benefit children's sleep schedules. Opponents of the bill say it will negatively affect before & after school programs and that school start times should be dictated by school districts.

The law will not apply to select early classes, or to schools in rural areas.

Districts have three years to adjust their start times.