California Makes It Legal For Drivers To Eat Roadkill

"You kill it, you grill it." is a saying that can apply in 20 states where it's currently legal to recover the edible portions of what you kill on the road and now you can add California to the list of states where salvaging those edible parts of what you accidentally kill is considered legal.

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2022 in three still to be announced geographic locations and the animals you'll be able to salvage meat from if you hit them are elk, deer, pronghorn antelope & wild pigs. It will remain illegal to salvage meat from any endangered species that are hit & killed.

It's estimated that 20,000 deer are killed a year by motorists in California and the senator who introduced the bill believes this would add "hundreds of pounds of healthy meat that could be utilized to feed those in need." The hope is also that the law will make roads safer for wildlife and cut down the animals killed by motorists.