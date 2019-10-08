California Launches First Statewide Mental Health Hotline

(Via KNX 1070)

Coinciding with this week's World Mental Health Day California is launching its first statewide mental health hotline.

San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) says this is a new resource, named California Peer-Run Warm Line, to build on the state's current mental health system.

“When addressing issues surrounding health, the conversation must also include emotional wellness. This new state resource builds on our current mental health system by serving a population that is not in crisis but still in need of support,” Ting said in a press release.

Nearly $11 million dollars of the state budget was allocated for mental health line over three years. People will be able to emotional support or referrals either by phone or through instant messaging.

According to Mental Health America, about one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental health challenges in a given year, according to the press release.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line is toll-free: 1-855-845-7415 and will initially be staffed for most of the day:

Mondays to Fridays: 7:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturdays: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm and Sundays: 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

The call center is scheduled to ramp up to 24/7 service by the end of the year and expects about 25,000 calls a year.

World Mental Health Day is on Oct 10.