California High Schools Might Soon Be Required To Teach Financial Literacy

Last week a study revealed that California high schools have not done a good job of teaching students financial literacy. Many students leave high shcool without much of an idea on how to manage their personal finances & a new bill (assembly bill 1087) hopes to change that by requiring California high schools to require teaching financial literacy as part of the already required economics course.

High Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate. https://t.co/w9UrODs98c — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) February 24, 2019

Per CBS Sacramento the financial literacy teachings would center around the following:

Fundamentals of banking for personal use

Principles of budgeting and personal finance

Employment and factors that affect net income

Uses and effects of credit

It would be mandatory to pass the course in order graduate.

Financial literacy is a critical life skill. It should be incorporated within our current coursework requirements! Just 1 Percent of California High School Students Study Finance https://t.co/Py5chdcPwH via @KCBSNews — Manuel Buenrostro (@BuenrostroManny) February 20, 2019

For more head to CBS Sacramento.